With the emergence of the omicron variant, which is considered highly-contagious and is spreading quickly throughout the nation, many pharmacies are seeing an increased demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, with many selling out both in-store and online.
CVS Pharmacy on Frederica Street was out of at-home test kits Wednesday, as was Wilson Family Pharmacy.
A spokesperson for CVS said the pharmacy typically carries five over-the-counter at-home test kits.
“Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com,” the spokesperson said.
Kroger Pharmacy in Wesleyan Park Plaza had three tests available. Walgreens was out of at-home test kits in-store and online.
Additionally, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Amazon have all placed limits on the number of at-home kits an individual can buy in a single purchase.
“Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put in effect a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our suppliers,” Walgreens said in a statement.
Danhauer Drugs store manager Kylen Davis said her store didn’t have the test kits in stock, but had an order placed and expect a shipment of about 24-34 kits to arrive between Jan. 8-10.
Davis said the store had been trying to get kits ordered for several weeks, but they have been unavailable through the store’s wholesalers.
“All our wholesalers are out — all the places we order our medication from, and they’ve been out for some time, it seems,” she said. “I actually had to go on Amazon to get them. We’re able to get wholesale from them.”
She said the store did not initially keep the kits in stock because many of the pharmacies that initially ordered them were not selling them on a regular basis.
In the past two weeks, however, she said there has been a large increase in demand, with many contacting the store to check if the kits were in stock.
“We get calls every day from a ton of people asking if we have them, which is why we’re trying so hard to get some,” she said.
Davis said many of the individuals looking for test kits are doing so more out of nervousness for the omicron variant or wanting to be sure they are not sick with COVID-19 prior to attending a family gathering.
“The majority of people that I have … spoken with that want them just are going to go see somebody in the hospital and just aren’t sure, or they’re going to have a family gathering and maybe have been sneezing or have a sore throat and just want to be sure,” she said.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said that while he has heard many complaints about people not being able to find at-home test kits, he believes it is a result of increased demand.
“The demand is up; I don’t think it’s necessarily a supply issue, but I think it’s probably people wanting to test for the holidays, all of the awareness and coverage that we’re seeing on omicron is probably making people vigilant about trying to get an at-home test, so I expect we’ll see this stabilize some, but right now, they can be hard to find,” he said.
In general, testing rates have been very high in the past week around the nation as more individuals seek out test results prior to or following in-person gatherings for the holidays.
Owensboro Health has seen a record week for the number of patients tested for COVID-19 this week, as well as a record number of walk-in testing appointments, according to Brian Hamby, director of marketing.
“We’re moving people through as quickly as possible, but it has been a challenge,” he said.
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3 million tests were administered on the Monday following the Christmas holiday, with positivity rates as a result of testing more than doubling in less than two weeks since Dec. 14
Many pharmacies, however, are still continuing to offer PCR testing and rapid testing at available locations, including CVS and Walgreens.
“We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing,” said a CVS spokesperson.
Additionally, President Joe Biden announced last week that his administration would purchase 500 million at-home test kits that would be available to anyone that needed them. The kits, however, will not be available until January. He also said he would continue the Defense Production Act to ensure the production of COVID-19 tests as quickly as possible, and add federal testing sites throughout the country.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.