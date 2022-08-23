Apollo High School English teacher Bo Phelan is on his 29th year of teaching, and has recently received a “cool” award — 2022 High School Teacher of the Year within Daviess County Public Schools.
“An English teacher should be able to come up with a better word than this but I don’t know that I can,” he said. “It’s just really cool. It was very rewarding, very humbling. I consider it a great honor.”
Phelan said he cares about his students, not just as students, but as people, too.
“We all do that here, but I definitely try to look at the student as a person as much as I look at them as a student,” he said. “If you can make a personal connection with someone in the classroom, they may be willing to work a little bit harder for you.”
The ways Phelan tries to connect with students on more personable levels can be as simple as having discussions with them in the hallway, or even attending his students’ extracurricular activities.
“Having conversations is important with students,” he said. “When I show them some of my life, they’ll show me a little bit of theirs.”
Having school-age children of his own, Phelan said the COVID-19 pandemic showed him how they struggled during virtual learning.
“I had a little bit of that at home and I understood the student perspective, the student point-of-view,” he said. “Because I got to witness how my children were as students, I was able to see and predict, in a way, how my students felt coming back.”
During his career as a teacher, Phelan said he’s learned something new every year.
More from this section
“I would say that I haven’t been stagnant in my learning,” he said. “It’s not just from books. It’s how to relate to the kids. Kids now are the same as they were 10 years ago, but they’re also different.”
Phelan said he believes his job is to prepare students for the next level of education, whatever that may be for them.
“For me to accomplish that, I need to understand what the next level is and where’re they’re coming from,” he said. “It’s how I can bridge Point A to Point C in that, because I’m Point B.”
One of the aspects of English that Phelan has found some students do not enjoy as much is reading.
“It’s a challenge, getting them to read sometimes,” he said. “But giving them the tools they need in a high school to where they can read and read things on an analytical level to where if one thing makes sense, maybe the next thing will make sense, too.”
Phelan said one of the fundamental units he teaches in his classes is about persona, centered around “The Great Gatsby.”
“’The Great Gatsby’ is a great book to teach persona,” he said. “We also bring some other works into that unit as well.”
Phelan considers himself to be more of a writer than a reader, though he also enjoys to read.
“Over the last decade or so, I’ve gotten more into analysis of writing,” he said. “Writers write because it’s easy to them typically, but why is it easy to me? I analyze other people’s writings and recognizing how other people write explains to me how I was able to do this without thinking about it, and once I understand how I can do what I do, it makes it easier for me to explain it to the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.