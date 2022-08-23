Bo Phelan

Bo Phelan, an English teacher at Apollo High School, was named the 2022 High School Teacher of the Year by the Daviess County Public Schools district. He was given the award on Aug. 9 at the DCPS Opening Day Ceremony.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer |

kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Apollo High School English teacher Bo Phelan is on his 29th year of teaching, and has recently received a “cool” award — 2022 High School Teacher of the Year within Daviess County Public Schools.

“An English teacher should be able to come up with a better word than this but I don’t know that I can,” he said. “It’s just really cool. It was very rewarding, very humbling. I consider it a great honor.”

