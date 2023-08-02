Last weekend, Owensboro native Carlos Phillips was elected chairman of the board of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives during the group’s annual convention in Salt Lake City.
It was something he could never have imagined 20 years ago.
In 2006, Phillips was working for BellSouth Mobility.
He had worked with the company in Lexington, Birmingham and Atlanta.
But Phillips was missing Owensboro.
He wanted to get closer to home.
So, he called fellow Owensboro native David Adkisson, who was president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, to ask if he knew of any good jobs in the state.
Adkisson recommended that he work for a chamber of commerce.
“My first response was laughter,” Phillips recalled Tuesday. “I didn’t think it was the right place for me.”
But he applied for a job with the Metro Chamber of Commerce in Louisville, where he quickly became vice president of member and investor development.
After five years there, Phillips became senior vice president of membership and marketing with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
And after another five years, he became president of the Greenville (South Carolina) Chamber of Commerce, where he is today.
The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ membership includes more than 7,500 local chambers of commerce.
“We have a great staff,” said Phillips, who added, with a laugh, that his “primary goal is to stay out of their way.”
Adkisson said, “This will make Carlos the highest-ranking chamber executive in the U.S., only the third Kentuckian to serve as chair in ACCE’s history, and the first African-American to ever serve as chair.”
Phillips graduated from Owensboro High School in 1986 and went to the University of Kentucky, where he played football.
“My mother was a teacher,” he said. “I was going to college whether I had a scholarship or not.”
These days, his son, Andru, is a junior defensive back on the UK football team.
“We never miss a game,” his father said. “Wherever they play, we are there.”
All four of his and his wife LaTonya’s kids live in Kentucky, and both of his parents are still living in Owensboro.
“I don’t get back to Owensboro as much as I would like,” Phillips said.
Adkisson said Phillips “has become a very popular leader in that dynamic metropolitan area (Greenville).”
And Phillips said he has no plans to leave that post.
“I have a great job,” he said, “and we love it there.”
