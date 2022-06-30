Phillips retiring from Opportunity Center

Sally Phillips, executive director of the Opportunity Center for five years, has announced she will be retiring in August.
Phillips, an Owensboro native, started at the facility at 3560 New Hartford Road in July 2017.
She said after a lifetime of working, she is ready to slow down a bit.
“I have been working since I was 15 years old,” Phillips said. “Fresh out of college I worked as a direct support professional in an institution in Bowling Green, and within six months I became a supervisor. I want to not be bossing people around anymore.”
Established in 1956, the Opportunity Center serves individuals in the community who have developmental disabilities. Services range from a day workshop program to career development to case management.
The organization currently serves about 60 individuals.
Tammy Maglinger, board president, said a five-member search committee has been established to find Phillips’ successor. The position is currently posted on Indeed.com, and to date 58 applications have been received.
Maglinger said it is not only important that Phillips’ successor meets state requirements for the job, but that they are also committed to being an advocate for the center’s clients.
“You have to be an advocate for the clients,” Maglinger said. “I have been around people with disabilities my whole life, and she is the strongest advocate for people that I have ever met.”
Responsibilities that come with the executive director’s role include everything from managing the day-to-day operations of the facility to paying bills, planning events and managing the staff.
“Sally is the type of person that doesn’t ask any employee or staff to do anything that she wouldn’t do,” Maglinger said.
Phillips said the best part of the job for her has always been the clients.
“We have the best clients in the world,” she said. “Every morning they come in, they are happy to see you. It is just the best feeling.”
Phillips said the Opportunity Center has evolved throughout the last five years, and she would like to see the momentum continue.
“It is important for people to know that they don’t take this lightly,” she said. “We have made a lot of progress over the last five years — growing, improving, and we have had a lot of accomplishments, and Tammy and I are committed to keeping that momentum going.”
