Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions division will have career fairs Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday for individuals interested in a career in phlebotomy.
Phlebotomists are people trained to draw blood from patients for clinical or medical testing, transfusions, donations or research. This Phlebotomy Career Fair will be offered at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. on both days. They are two-hour sessions, and are free and open to the public at the OCTC Downtown Campus at 1501 Frederica St.
The school is partnering with a regional health care facility to host the two events, but OCTC Workforce Solutions Industry Program Coordinator Allyson Sanders said the career fairs are basically for anyone interested in making a change in their life and re-focusing on their education.
The job opportunities, and the required education and credentials, are not limited to any specific health care facility. They are a way for individuals to hear about the work and learn about options offered at OCTC, and to see what it takes in order to pursue a new career or change careers.
“We are not only looking for future phlebotomists but also good future students,” Sanders said. “We don’t want to limit the mind scope for our students.”
Attendees can hear about the phlebotomy profession and job openings in the area. Some in attendance may also be chosen to take part in the work and learn model for at least one health care facility, in which all of their education, training and credentials will be paid for by that employer.
That Phlebotomy Work and Learn program trains from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for 10 weeks. Regular work hours will be based on their employer’s schedule.
That’s why this event, and others like it, are more than just job fairs, Sanders said.
“It’s a life-changing opportunity,” she said, “especially for those not working now. Now is the perfect time to do this. A lot of things are uncertain right now. This is a chance to do something that is certain and can create a new routine.”
Masks are required for this event and attendees must complete a health check-in before entering the session. Those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend.
Physical distancing and cleaning in between sessions will also take place.
Reservations can be made to attend by calling 270-686-4410 or e-mailing allyson.sanders@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.