After taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owensboro Photography Club is gearing up for its annual Members Exhibition at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The show, which features 10 photographers from the club, will open today at KWC’s Ralph Center, 2829 S. Griffith Ave. Admission is free.
Eddie Atherton, club president, said Friday that the judging has been completed, and he is pleased with how many club members are being recognized for their work.
“To me, that is a good show, it is not just one or two photographers that have the awards,” Atherton said. “It is a pretty broad group when you have over 50% of your photographers being recognized, and I think that says a lot for the quality of the work.”
Atherton said the Owensboro Photography Club was established more than 45 years ago, and it typically meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the Ralph Center.
“It is open to anybody; you are not required to be a member to come to the meetings,” he said. “We do encourage and hope you will join.”
Annual club dues are $25, which are used to cover the cost of the club’s photography shows that exceed what is generated by the entry fees. Photographers pay a $25 fee to submit three pieces for exhibition.
Atherton said the club utilizes three judges for the show, which are rotated out from year to year. The judges for this year include Greg Eans, staff photographer for the Messenger-Inquirer; Darrin Phegley, studio photographer; and Kenny King of Dream Copy Photography.
Members of the club can enter their work in two categories, limited edit and open edit, which allows the photographer to do unlimited edits to their work. A best of show winner will also be selected.
Atherton said it is important to him to get the word out about the Owensboro Photography Club so it can continue to have a presence in the community.
“You don’t want something that has been around over 40 years to fade away because nobody wanted to step up and be a leader,” he said.
The Owensboro Photography Club’s Members Exhibition is open Monday through Friday, during regular school hours, until Friday, Nov. 12.
For more information about the Owensboro Photography Club, visit the club’s Facebook group titled “Owensboro Photography Club Group.”
