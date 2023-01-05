An Owensboro physician has agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle claims he sent patients for unnecessary tests in exchange for kickbacks.
In 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s office filed a civil complaint against Dr. Kishor Vora, claiming Vora and his practices “accepted illegal kickbacks from a laboratory, National Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC) ... in exchange for sending Medicare-reimbursed orders for pharmacogenomics testing.”
The alleged actions resulted in $3 million in false claims being made to Medicare, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky said at the time.
Vora is the owner of Owensboro Heart and Vascular and Owensboro Medical Practice.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Vora entered into a settlement agreement and has paid $931,500 to resolve the allegations.
The complaint was civil, not criminal. The complaint was filed to enforce provisions of the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.
The alleged activity took place between “at least” May 1, 2012, and March 31, 2013. The complaint says Vora received at least $335,700 from the testing lab, the complaint says.
As part of agreements Vora entered into with NMTC, Vora agreed to refer 150 people to the lab for testing monthly in exchange for $150 for each person Vora referred, the complaint says.
Between May 1, 2012, and March 31, 2013, Vora’s offices referred 1,206 people who receive Medicare benefits to NMTC, along with 1,032 non-Medicare beneficiaries, the complaint says.
By comparison, Vora’s offices referred 47 testing orders to NMTC between March 1, 2011, and Jan. 31, 2012. But an examination of phone messages found Vora discussing “the potential for ‘financial rewards’ in ordering pharmacogenomics testing” with an NMTC salesperson, the complaint says.
More from this section
According to the complaint, not all of the tests were medically necessary and, on at least one occasion, a test was done without the patient’s knowledge.
The test results took months to receive, and Vora’s offices continued ordering tests “despite knowing many results would not be returned in time to impact treatment decisions,” the complaint says.
The complaint says Vora’s offices decreased the number of referrals they were making to NMTC after the compensation rate was lowered to $105 per referral after April 1, 2013, and ultimately stopped all referrals to the lab.
In a prepared statement, Vora said NMTC was used “to guide medication treatment decisions for our patients” and NMTC “paid small fees for our time and efforts for inputting data” into a national research registry.
The fees NMTC paid Vora’s offices is “a standard practice for registries to offset overhead costs for participating physicians,” Vora said in his statement.
The government made him a settlement offer.
Vora said, “I strongly disagreed with the government’s position” that the fees were kickbacks, but “when the government offered a settlement, I chose to settle the lawsuit to avoid the continued expense and burden of fighting a lawsuit in federal court.
“To be clear, the fact that I settled is not an admission of wrongdoing whatsoever. ...I decided to put this legal matter behind me so I could focus on continuing to provide the best care to my patients, as I have done over the past 30 years.”
In a prepared statement, Michael Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said: “Our office will continue to investigate and hold accountable medical professionals who undermine our healthcare system and programs by accepting illegal kickbacks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.