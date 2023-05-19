An Owensboro cardiologist has filed a civil lawsuit against Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, an OH physician and a former OH physician.
The suit was filed Monday in Daviess Circuit Court by Dr. Roshan Mathew, a cardiologist and owner of Advanced Cardiology of Owensboro. The suit names OH, Dr. George Dunham and former OH physician Dr. Karen Paape as defendants.
The suit claims Dunham and Paape defamed Mathew, causing him to lose patients and staff members at his practice.
The lawsuit was filed by Michael Merrick, of the Louisville law firm Kaplan, Johnson, Abate and Bird. The suit claims Mathew has been in practice in Owensboro more than two decades and that he maintains his privileges to practice at OH.
According to the complaint, between 2004 and 2010, Mathew had been on staff at OH as a private cardiologist through the Green River Heart Institute. Mathew became an OH employee in 2010, when the hospital bought Green River, the complaint says.
Mathew went into private practice in 2016. The complaint alleges when Mathew started his own practice “certain administrators and hospital-employed cardiologists ... began to regard Dr. Mathew more as a competitor than as a colleague.”
The complaint says Mathew made referrals to OH cardiologists Paape and Dr. Andrew Poret, but also made referrals to “health centers in larger cities.”
The complaint says Mathew made referrals to Paape, “but fewer by comparison to Dr. Poret,” and says “Dr. Paape expressed frustration ... about Dr. Mathew’s relatively low volume of referrals to Dr. Paape.”
The complaint alleges, before she left OH earlier this year, Paape had been “reviewing records in order to submit complaints about Dr. Mathew to OHRH administration, and therefore get revenge on him for not referring enough cases to her.” The complaint alleged Paape “stated directly to Dr. Poret that she would get ‘revenge’ on Dr. Mathew and that she had “a cardiologist supporter on the Quality Committee who would ‘take care’ of Dr. Mathew.”
The complaint alleges, in March, Mathew was informed the hospital’s Quality Committee was reviewing “a handful” of cases Mathew had referred to Poret for surgery, “because of alleged quality concerns that had been raised regarding Dr. Mathew’s medical judgment to refer these cases for surgery.”
The suit alleges Paape referred the cases to the Quality Committee and that the statements were “knowingly false and communicated with malice” against Mathew. The allegations were repeated among the OH staff and Mathew’s patients, resulting in “great harm to (Mathew’s) reputation” and “damage to his patient base” and income, the suit alleges.
The lawsuit also alleges the hospital violated its medical staff bylaws for evaluating complaints against physicians in Mathew’s case. The complaint alleges a member of the Quality Committee was also a cardiologist and had a conflict on interest, which the bylaws caution committee members to be wary of when hearing complaints that might affect a physician’s privileges. The complaint also says a physician facing a complaint also has the right to a formal hearing.
The complaint alleged Mathew “has already been informed the (the Quality Committee) already plan to take adverse action against him, before even purporting the process under the bylaws.”
The suit alleged Dunham is a member of the Quality Committee and Medical Executive Committee, and that Dunham told some of Mathew’s staff “they should look for other employment because Dr. Mathew will lose his medical practice in Owensboro as a result of the allegations before the medical staff.”
The complaint says Mathew lost staff members and that Dunham’s alleged statements were “knowingly false” because no action had been taken against Mathew when they were made. Mathew lost patients and suffered financial loss and damage to his reputation “as a result of Dr. Dunham’s statements,” the complaint says.
Mathew claims defamation, interference with business relations and denial of due process under the hospital’s bylaws. Mathew seeks damages, a declaration from the hospital that Mathew’s rights under the bylaws were violated and an injunction against the hospital taking action against Mathew’s medical privileges “arising out of allegations submitted by Dr. Paape to the Quality Committee.”
Paape now works for Ochsner Health in Covington, Louisiana. Ochsner Health’s website says it is “one of the country’s largest non-university based academic medical centers.”
A call to Ochsner Health was referred to the organization’s marketing department and was not returned Thursday afternoon.
Owensboro Health marketing director Brian Hamby said Thursday that hospital policy is to not comment on pending litigation.
