With a permanent collection of more than 4,000 items spanning from the 16th century to the present, selecting three of the most significant items at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to highlight was not the simplest task for Mary Bryan Hood, longtime museum director.

“It is almost unjust and unfair to ask a museum director or a museum professional what are their most important pieces or favorite pieces out of a collection,” Hood said.

However, Hood rose to the challenge, and hand selected three works that she feels are of particular importance to the museum at 901 Frederica St.

Pablo Picasso ceramics

Sitting in the center of a table in the Decorative Arts Wing of the museum are three individual ceramic works by the iconic Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. Born in 1881, Picasso is most noted for his involvement in the Cubist Movement and his work in painting, sculpture, ceramics and print-making.

“Those are important works from his period when he was creating three-dimensional art,” Hood said of ceramic pieces.

The earliest of the three pieces was made by Picasso in 1950 and is a turned red earthenware ceramic bowl with painted white decoration titled “Poissons.”

Two other pieces are titled “Lampe Femme” and are both examples of decorated white earthenware ceramic dating from 1955.

Hood said the grouping of Picasso ceramics was donated to the museum by the family of H. Scott Holder Jr.

King George IV painting by Sir Thomas Lawrence

Going back in time to the Georgian Period, Hood said a painting of British monarch King George IV is also of significant importance to the museum. The work is on display in the Decorative Arts Wing, which is housed in the 1859 John Hampden Smith House.

King George IV, who reigned from 1820 until 1830, is shown in a seated position, the diamond star of the Most Noble Order of the Garter — the highest order of chivalry, founded by King Edward III in 1348 — is pinned to his chest. For those not familiar with the museum’s collection, a painting of a British king might not be what one would expect to find.

“Sir Thomas Lawrence was president of the Royal Academy, which is the highest honor a British artist can have,” Hood said.

“He painted two, one is in Buckingham Palace, hanging there today; the other one is at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.”

Hood said the King George IV painting was the first gift to the museum’s permanent collection, and was donated by Mr. and Mrs. Marshall S. Burlew from their personal collection. Burlew served as the founding museum chairman.

Emil Frei stained glass windows

The 16 stained glass windows depicting religious figures in vibrant colors making up thwe museum’s Mildred Stout Field Stained Glass Gallery are significant not only because of their historical and artistic value, but also because the acquisition of the windows served as the catalyst for a expansion project.

Hood said the windows were made between 1890 and 1900 and were originally installed in St. Joseph’s Church in Owensboro. When the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro elected to close the church, the museum approached the diocese about the future of the historic windows.

“We felt that not only were they of an enormous financial value, but they are historically important to Owensboro and Daviess County because the donor plaques, for instance, on the 16 windows bear the names of some of the earliest German settlers to the community,” Hood said.

Hood said the windows were made in Munich, Germany, by the Emil Frei Stained Glass Co. and are unique in their construction.

“They are not produced as stained glass in the traditional guild manner,” she said. “They are painted windows, as opposed to laying together pieces of colored glass and fusing it together with a substance called came, the glass is painted and fired and painted and fired.”

The company that created the windows, which had relocated to St. Louis Missouri, was tasked with removing the windows from the church, carrying out the restoration work and then installing them in their new frames at the museum.

To view these pieces and much more, visit the museum from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information about the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, visit https://omfa.us.