Like many young musicians, James Elliott thought his future would be playing hardcore and heavy metal music.
“(I was) watching Avenged Sevenfold — I saw Synyster Gates standing on the casket in one of their videos shredding on the guitar and I was like, ‘I want to do that one day.’ ” Elliott said.
But that venture never took off and Elliott actually stopped playing for some time.
By accident, he found a different path with country music at 28 when he linked up with fellow musician Dylan Walker in 2020. Elliott is now frontman and guitarist for the local country trio Yellow Banks.
“It was really a fluke,” Elliott said. “He was playing some videos up on Facebook and I saw him playing it and I was like, ‘Well, man. I can do something with him, even if it’s just hanging out.’ ”
While it was different territory for Elliott, it was a genre of music he was familiar with.
“Mom and Dad listened to a lot of country growing up,” he said. “Dad took it all the way back to Hank Williams and his dad was in a band back in the day. ... Dad remembers being 11 years old in his kitchen singing ‘Hey, Good Lookin’’ with his dad playing guitar.”
It was also Elliott’s first experience going from electric to acoustic guitar, which proved to be a challenge at first when getting the rhythm down and beginning to sing at the same time.
Elliott and Walker began recording videos together before debuting as a duo at the Open Arms Music and Arts Festival in Waddy as a last-minute addition to the lineup.
“I think we (needed) an hour (to) an hour-and-a-half set and we had 30 days to get it together,” Elliott said. “We just started playing the month before that.”
Their performance was a hit.
“Everybody freaked out about it,” he said. “And next thing you know, we’re here.”
From there, Yellow Banks took off.
Elliott and Walker started to play around Owensboro, eventually landing a weekly gig at Milligan’s Bar after appearing at its open mic nights. They also continued to film more videos.
The group expanded into other parts of the state, playing in other cities like Louisville.
Elliott said he was performing in the Derby City when a popular bluegrass musician was playing nearby.
“I tried to get Billy Strings to one of our shows. He played a two-day run in Louisville last year and we played the Billy Strings afterparty, but he definitely didn’t show up,” he said. “He was eight minutes from the venue we were at. …I probably sent him 15 messages between his personal page and his music page trying to get him to come over.”
The group became a trio when Elliott and Walker welcomed drummer Aaron Green. Walker eventually left the band, but guitarist Austin Manrique was added, and the group has continued to play a number of shows in Owensboro and beyond, with appearances at Bar Louie, The Rustic Spur in Central City, Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, Moxy Nashville Downtown in Nashville and even out in Shawneetown, Illinois.
In April, the group duked it out for a spot at PorchFest OBKY, where their rendition of Britney Spears’ top 10 hit “Toxic” won over the judges and the crowd at the auditions at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville and secured them a porch.
Elliott said the transition from a duo to a three-piece has had its ups and downs due to individual schedules, but it’s great when they are in the same room.
“When we are together, it’s so much fuller and it seems like there’s a lot more energy to it,” he said.
Elliott said the group has been dubbed by some in the community as the new outlaw country music band. They play tunes from Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, while finding other songs from contemporaries like Tyler Childers and try to “make it something that you can stomp around and dance to.”
“We want an earbug and something that’s fun,” he said. “The biggest thing (for us) is just everybody having fun and feeling what they are listening to.”
Elliott said the group has about an album’s worth of music, which they hope to release in September 2023 with the intention to release a couple singles throughout the year leading up to the big day.
But, for now, Elliott wants to keep doing the type of art that brings him true emotion.
“It makes me feel the most out of anything that’s out there,” he said.
