The River City Pickleball Association is in talks with Daviess Fiscal Court about the possibility of adding 10 to 12 pickleball courts at Yellow Creek Park in the near future.
“They see the potential for more public use and the potential for tournaments,” Ross Leigh, director of Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said recently.
Paula Hayden, association president, said that while pickleball can be played indoors, it’s really an outdoor sport.
She said the association is in the early stages of discussions with the county.
“I’m hoping we can raise the money,” Hayden said. “Our club is growing, and we need more places to play.”
The association is celebrating its third anniversary this month.
“There are currently 50 to 60 members,” Hayden said, “and we’re signing up new members almost daily.
“We’d definitely like to be able to hold tournaments. The sport is growing across the country. And big tournaments would help the community.”
There were an estimated 4.2 million pickleball players nationally in 2020, and it was being called the fastest-growing sport in the country.
Leigh said two tennis courts at Yellow Creek Park and one at the Stanley Community Park are being converted for pickleball.
“We can get three pickleball courts on each tennis court,” he said.
Pickleball, which was invented in the mid-1960s, combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Hayden said there is definitely a shortage of pickleball courts in the community.
The association partnered with the city to build four courts at York Park in 2020, she said, but it’s in a neighborhood and can’t have lights for night play.
“We can play on the city’s tennis courts at Kentucky Wesleyan now,” Hayden said, “but they’re going to be resurfaced this summer, and we won’t be able to play there after that.”
She said she’s glad to see pickleball courts going in at Stanley because “pickleball is really big in Stanley.”
Hayden said the city’s Merchant Centre Court, a tennis facility, has six pickleball courts, and several churches let the association use their gyms for games.
The Owensboro Health HealthPark has offered pickleball since 2015.
“But we need more outdoor courts,” Hayden said.
Brio Apartment Homes, which are under construction in the 300 block of Locust Street, plans to offer residents an outdoor lounge, grills and pickleball courts when it opens at the end of 2023.
Last year, the Owensboro BBQ Bash pickleball tournament was held on tennis courts in Moreland Park during the International Bar-B-Que Block Party.
The sport is popular here already, Hayden said.
And it would grow if there were more outdoor courts, she said.
