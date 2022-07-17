Daviess County Parks & Recreation held a ribbon cutting Saturday to open six new pickleball courts at Yellow Creek Park, a renovation of two tennis courts.
The project began last fall.
“We recognized the number of people who now enjoy playing the sport of pickleball and along with these tennis courts, we also renovated the tennis courts at Stanley Park to be able to offer a large number of pickleball courts for the community to be able to use,” said Ross Leigh, director of the parks department.
As the sport picks up locally, Leigh said his department may make recommendations to add more courts.
“Right now, we’re comfortable with what we’re offering,” he said. “We know they’re getting great use, and we will continue to monitor that.”
Leigh said transitioning from tennis courts to pickleball courts is a cheaper option that building the pickleball courts from the ground up.
Between the courts at Yellow Creek and Stanley parks, Leigh said the cost for the renovations has been in the $25,000-$30,000 range. He said some new facilities can cost up to $100,000.
Daviess County Commissioner Charlie Castlen said he has received a number of calls asking for more pickleball courts to be created from tennis courts.
Rick Lancaster, River City Pickleball Club board member, said the club has more than 350 members.
Lancaster and Jeana Bamberger, a club member, said they would like to see the City of Owensboro add more courts within the city limits. Bamberger said there are 14 courts in Daviess County that are accessible to the public.
The courts will be lit until 10:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. From Nov. 1 to March 31, players can enjoy the courts until dusk.
