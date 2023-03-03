He’s leaning on a sidewalk Coca-Cola sign, the likes of which you’ll never see anymore. His shoes are scuffed, and his shirt sleeves are rolled high and tight.
From the angle of the shadows, it’s safe to say the picture was taken around three o’clock in the afternoon.
Three o’clock in the afternoon was almost always a slow time in the daily routine of a small, corner grocery store in the year Franklin D Roosevelt died (1945) unexpectedly while vacationing in Warm Springs, Ark.
A young boy would have a couple of minutes to goof off and, perhaps, even have his picture taken, complete with a customary apron.
As old black-and-white pictures go, it’s a good quality print and affords a pretty nice likeness of the part-time employee at Midkiff’s Grocery at the corner of Fourth and Pearl streets in Owensboro.
The building is long since gone, and only a vacant lot and a bushel of memories remain. Also long gone is Guy Midkiff, the boy’s employer, and Margaret Mattingly, a family friend and working associate.
A funny thing about that picture. While forever short and once slight of build, the youngster looks taller than he actually was.
The illusion, perhaps, was created by the Kodak Brownie box camera responsible for the likeness. Instead of the photographer — whoever it was — looking through the viewfinder, as is now almost always the case, the picture was captured at about waist height and looking down into the viewing prism.
But that’s not important. What is important — from this writer’s standpoint — are the facts of life surrounding the picture and the boy at that time in history, some 75 years ago.
President Roosevelt was dead — unaware that the war around which he rallied a nation was coming to an end in Europe.
Gasoline was around 12 cents a gallon, and 35 cents was a lot to spend in a restaurant for breakfast.
The young boy in the picture earned about 25 cents an hour, and $10 was a big weekly salary. A lot of that went to help put food on his family’s table and to buy used school textbooks.
And the young boy in the picture likes the picture — not because of anything doing with pride but because of the time, circumstances and the never-ending struggle for simple survival.
The picture reminds him about a lot of stuff the average person wouldn’t want to be reminded of, things he managed to work through and emerge with a better-than-expected life.
He can see bad times made good by a willingness to accept what life had to offer until something better presented itself.
The picture, given to him a short time back by a childhood acquaintance, represents a lot of good, a lot of humility and a lot of respect for life as it had to be. His late bride placed it in a small frame and used to show it to friends and relatives.
You see, pictures don’t always reveal poverty, hard times and other personal struggles.
Pictures of a simple scene and a relatively simple young boy have a way of showing only a particular moment in time — a moment that can flash all the good that can be captured on a 4x5 piece of paper.
It’s a nice picture, and the youngster in it appears to be momentarily happy.
