Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty has a new chair in her office that’s believed to be older than the courthouse.
A lot older.
The wooden chair is believed to have come from the old Daviess County Courthouse, which opened in 1868 and was razed in 1964, when the current courthouse was built around it.
McCarty said she occasionally walks across St. Ann Street after work to look at antiques in David P. Taylor Antiques.
Last week, she spotted the chair, which has a wide right arm that can be raised or lowered. It’s wide enough for a person sitting there to easily take notes.
And that, Taylor said, is what it was designed for.
“It’s a court chair,” he said. “It was used by clerks or stenographers in court.”
Taylor said the casters (wheels) are very old.
“I feel like the chair is from the late 1800s,” he said.
Taylor said he bought it from someone who bought it from Sohn and Associates, an Evansville auction house.
The story they told him about the chair is that the person who previously owned it got it from the old courthouse.
That person eventually moved to southern Indiana.
And when the person died, the closest relatives lived in California and didn’t want the chair.
So, they left it on consignment with the auction company.
“I try to put things where they belong,” Taylor said. “I bought a postcard with a picture of the old courthouse online and put it with the chair.”
When McCarty was interested in buying it, he said, “I gave her a discount so it could get back in the courthouse.”
Taylor said that a few years ago he acquired an old Daviess County ballot box.
But nobody in the courthouse was interested in it, so he sold it to former Lt. Gov. Steve Henry, an Owensboro native and friend, who put it in the Rosemary Clooney Museum in Augusta.
Taylor said there’s writing on the underside of the moveable arm on the court chair, but it’s too worn to read clearly.
It looks like the name “Griffith” or “Griffin,” he said.
Henry M. Griffin was elected county clerk in 1937.
When he died in 1941, his widow, Katherine Bell Griffin, was appointed to replace him.
She held the office until her retirement in 1962.
Until McCarty was elected to the same office in 2018, Katherine Griffin was the only woman to have been elected county clerk here.
But Taylor and McCarty say there is no way to verify that the chair actually was ever in Griffin’s office.
