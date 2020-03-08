After 15 years in Owensboro, Elaine Martin’s Pigtails & Cowlicks’ children’s consignment sale has become so successful that she’s adding a second show in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 24-25
The local show returns to the Owensboro Convention Center on March 20-21.
The two-day sale lets families buy or sell high-quality children’s items at bargain prices, Martin said.
She said shoppers can save up to 90% off retail prices for name-brand and boutique items.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 21.
There is no admission charge.
Martin said people can shop early, starting at 3 p.m. on March 19 — for $8.
On March 21, many items will be half price, she said.
Martin said more than 500 families have registered to sell a variety of children’s items, including clothing and shoes for sizes newborn to size 20.
Toys, bicycles, furniture, décor, books and baby gear, including strollers, high chairs, car seats, cribs and more will be available in the 32,000-square-foot sales area, she said.
Martin said the event attracts more than 3,000 shoppers each time.
“We pride ourselves on selling excellent items in an organized atmosphere,” she said. “I love hosting these events that help so many people. Moms make money on items their kids have outgrown, but are still in great condition. Shoppers find terrific bargains at a fraction of the retail prices.”
Martin said, “I am also proud that we are able to help local charities by donating unsold items that can benefit their clients and families.”
She said she decided to expand to the Huntingburg Event Center because “consignors and shoppers from Dubois and Spencer counties have been coming to Owensboro to participate, and now this event will allow them to sell items in their own area.”
Martin said people who want information about consigning items for sale or joining Pigtails & Cowlicks as a team member in Owensboro or Huntingburg can go to www.pigtailsandcowlicks.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
