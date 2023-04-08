The Pigtails & Cowlicks Kids Consignment Sale is returning to the Owensboro Convention Center April 21-22 for the event’s 17th year.
Elaine Martin, owner of the consignment sale, said she had the idea to start the event when her children were young.
“I stayed at home and money was tight,” she said. “I’d go to garage sales and thrift stores and one time I traveled to Atlanta with a family member for a consignment sale. I have a marketing degree and I wanted to bring that idea back home.”
The event began in 2006 with 30 families signed up to sell, but through the years, Pigtails & Cowlicks has grown.
“We expanded to Evansville in 2022 and now we have more than 700 families that sell between there and Owensboro,” Martin said. “So far for the April event, we have 625 families signed up to sell.”
This is the first year that the sale will be in all three halls of the convention center. Martin said the spring event is full for consignors, but any interested families will have another chance to sell in October during the fall event.
Martin said the event is a way for families to help each other.
“When families are done with kids’ clothing, they discard them or keep them away,” she said. “This helps them to pass on clothes to other families while making money, but also to assist a new family.”
Because of the event’s longevity, Martin said some local children are very familiar with the sale.
“There are moms now that have kids who are 10 to 12 years old that only know Pigtails & Cowlicks for their seasonal clothes,” she said.
However, the consignment sale doesn’t have just clothing.
“We have outdoor toys, baby gear, books, furniture, shoes,” she said. “Babies take a lot of stuff so there are a lot of baby items but there are items for all ages from newborn to 18 years old. We are advising items be sold 30-50% of retail price.”
Owensboro Health will be at the event April 21 to host a child carseat safety check.
“We’ve had them at the sale three or four times to do the check,” Martin said. “We also work with Friends of Sinners and Angel Welsh to pick up items that don’t sell that families want to donate. They will distribute those to families in the community.”
Martin said she never imagined the event would grow into what it has.
“We have helped families sell and clothe kids without breaking the bank,” she said. “I also have loved seeing how the moms have formed friendships from the sale. They will sign up to help and get their friends connected. They find other families who are in the same stage of life.”
Early bird tickets presale tickets are available for $8. Presale dates are April 19-20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. To purchase presale tickets, www.eventbrite.com/o/pigtails-amp-cowlicks-kids-consignment-sale-16539504731.
The event is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information on the event, visit www.pigtailsandcowlicks.com.
