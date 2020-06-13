Elaine Martin was busy getting ready for her annual spring Pigtails & Cowlicks consignment sale at the Owensboro Convention Center in March.
Just days before the doors were scheduled to open on March 20-21, the coronavirus pandemic hit and closed the facility.
Martin rescheduled the event for May 15-16.
But the state still wouldn’t allow the convention center to open.
The wait is over now, Martin said.
The state has given permission for her to stage the event on June 19-20.
It will be the first big event in the center in three months.
“I’m real excited,” Martin said. “More than 425 families have registered to sell a variety of children’s items, including clothing and shoes for sizes newborn to size 20, along with toys, bicycles, furniture, décor, books and all kinds of baby gear, including strollers, high chairs, car seats, cribs and much more.”
She said shoppers can save up to 90% off retail prices for name-brand and boutique items.
Martin said past sales have attracted 3,000 or more shoppers.
And she expects as many this year.
“I’ve had people in Evansville and other parts of southern Indiana say they’ll be here,” Martin said.
But things will be a little different this year.
“Hand sanitizer will be available, and all team members will wear face coverings,” Martin said. “We recommend that shoppers do, too. But we aren’t requiring it.”
She said, “Racks and tables will be placed 10 feet apart across the 32,000 square feet of floor space, allowing physical distancing while shopping.”
Martin said children younger than 16 will not be admitted, but babies carried in body wraps will be allowed.
She said there are special hours for shoppers who prefer a smaller crowd.
Only 150 people will be allowed in from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and then from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Martin said.
Tickets for those hours are free and available at www.pigtailsandcowlicks.com, she said.
People without tickets will be admitted during those hours only if there are fewer than 150 shopping then.
Martin said the sale opens Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for volunteers working the sale and those who consigned items for the sale.
Admission is $15 that night.
The crowd is limited to 300 people.
Early Bird shopping will be available from 9 to 11 a.m., and 250 new parents will be able to shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Admission is $8.
On Friday, the sale is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the general public.
There is no charge.
Shopping for those with tickets for the small-crowd sale will be that afternoon.
On June 20, public shopping is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at no charge.
Most items will be marked down to half price that day.
Martin started the event in 2006.
It drew 35 families selling children’s clothing, furniture and the like and about 300 shoppers.
