Pinky's is just the start of Crowe's dreams

Sheila Crowe knows what she wants, and she’s been working since she was 12 years old to get it.
In 2015, she started Pinky’s SnoCones & Snacks in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
And four years later, Crowe bought the property at 905 W. Fifth St., had it landscaped, put in a parking lot and sidewalks and reopened her food stand there.
But that’s not her dream.
Her dream is to open a cafeteria-style carryout soul food restaurant called The Crowe’s Nest on the property just west of the H.L. Neblett Community Center.
“I want to build a place on this block,” Crowe said this week. “But with all the supply chain issues, I may have to rent somewhere else temporarily. But as long as God gives me the days, I plan to do it.”
She’s hoping this is her last year operating Pinky’s
“I grew up down here on Elm Street, and I wanted to give something back to the community,” Crowe said. “There was a business down here years ago that went by the name Pinky’s, and it’s a catchy name for the kids. So, I chose it.”
Pinky’s has more than 25 flavors of sno-cones, plus hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, Polish sausage and walking tacos — a chip bag with crushed chips, meat and taco toppings.
Walking tacos, which sell for $4, are the stand’s best-selling snack.
And Black Panther SnoCones — black raspberry juice — top the list of sno-cones.
Crowe prefers her own Crowe’s Delight, a combination of blue raspberry juice and tiger’s blood — watermelon, strawberry and coconut.
The cheapest item on the menu is frozen pickle juice at 50 cents.
“Kids love it,” Crowe said.
Customer service is very important, she said.
Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“This is a seasonal business,” Crowe said. “Out of season, I bake at home. They passed a law in 2018 to allow home bakeries, and I started my bakery business after that.”
Before she got into the food business, she was a medical debt collector.
“I didn’t like that because I was always having to sue sick people,” Crowe said.
Running a snack business makes customers happy and there’s less stress, she said.
Crowe said her daughters, Aliehs (Sheila spelled backward), 15, and SheLia, 11, help her operate the stand, and so do her parents.
But she’s looking forward to the day when the restaurant she’s planning needs more help.
Keith Lawrence | 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
