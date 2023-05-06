The “Pinta,” a replica of the Portuguese Caravel used by Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers, will open as a floating museum when it docks July 7 at English Park in downtown Owensboro.

The public is invited to explore the ship on self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 10. No reservations are necessary.

