The “Pinta,” a replica of the Portuguese Caravel used by Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers, will open as a floating museum when it docks July 7 at English Park in downtown Owensboro.
The public is invited to explore the ship on self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 10. No reservations are necessary.
Tickets can be purchased at the ship. They are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/military (65-plus) and $6 for children ages 5-16. Children ages 4 and under can tour for free.
Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30-minute tour with a crew member during the weekdays should go to ninapinta.org/tour.html. Group tours require a minimum of 15 people.
The vessel will depart Owensboro on July 11.
