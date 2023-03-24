A replica of the Portuguese Caravel "Pinta" — used by explorer Christopher Columbus — will arrive in Owensboro on July 7 and open as a floating museum for dockside educational tours.
The ship will be docked at English Park until its departure July 11.
In 2005, the "Pinta" was launched in Brazil after three years of construction. It was built by eighth-generation Portuguese shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools that were used to build the original in the 15th century.
The general public is invited for self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7-11. No reservations are necessary. Tickets can be purchased at the ship and are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/military and $6 for children ages five to 18. Children four and under can tour for free.
Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member during the weekdays should visit https://ninapinta.org/tour.html. Group tours require a minimum of 15 people.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.