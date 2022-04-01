Marjie Pippin, assistant principal of Meadow Lands Elementary School since 2017, is moving across the county to become principal of Sorgho Elementary School on July 1.
She will replace Laura Cecil, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 21 years at Sorgho.
Sorgho’s School-Based Decision Making Council interviewed applicants Monday and chose Pippin by a unanimous vote Thursday.
She also serves as district trainer for trauma-informed practices in county schools.
Pippin began her career in education in 1999 as a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary School.
She was named instructional coach and gifted/talented coordinator at Highland in 2009.
Pippin met with teachers and staff at Sorgho Elementary after the announcement of her selection.
She told them she has been part of the county school system for 23 years and said she was “proud and honored” by her selection as principal.
Pippin said Sorgho is a great school “because of the people in it” and praised Cecil for her leadership through the years.
“I can’t wait to be part of your team,” she told the faculty and staff. “I want to make you feel valued and supported.”
Pippin graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master of science degree in elementary school counseling.
She earned educational administration certifications in principalship from WKU in 2012.
“Mrs. Pippin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Sorgho Elementary School,” said Leslie Peveler, the system’s director of elementary schools. “She is a product of Daviess County Public Schools and has been successful in numerous positions in our district.
“She strongly believes in all students and strives for their success. Most importantly, she will work toward building strong relationships with the staff, students and families of the Sorgho community.”
Keith lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
