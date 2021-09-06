You can talk like a pirate and dress like one too at the Owensboro Convention Center’s next murder mystery dinner on Sept. 24.
The “Death of a Blackheart Murder Mystery Dinner” is sponsored by Green River Distilling Co.
Guests are encouraged — but not required — to dress in pirate attire.
The story behind the mystery says that Captain Jack Blackheart “is the pirate that has cheated more people, emptied more pockets and pillaged more than any other on the high seas.”
But there’s been a murder and the audience must help solve it and discover who the turncoat is.
Guests are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking at their table.
Tickets are $45 or two for $90 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.
For seating questions, contact sales.owensborocenter@spectraxp.com.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and the first course.
The mystery story begins at 6:45, and the dinner will be served at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
The menu includes Hideaway Bay Salad — mixed field greens with grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced onion, cucumber and topped with feather shred cheese and served with galley ranch dressing; Cortez Jerk Chicken — chicken breast with lime, white corn, sweet potato and pineapple salsa; Marauder’s Mashed Potatoes topped with bleu cheese crumbles; Blackbeard’s Brussel Sprouts seared with herb butter; and Shanghaied — layered vanilla cake topped with sugar cane, rum and banana compote.
A cash bar with specialty themed drinks will be available.
The convention center began hosting the murder mystery dinners in 2019.
Keith lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
