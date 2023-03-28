The Pitino Shelter has begun food campaign to help replenish its dwindling supply of nonperishable goods.
Harry Pedigo, executive director of the homeless shelter, said it is just now seeing the true fallout from the COVID pandemic.
“It’s catching up with us on the back end,” he said. “We haven’t been able to be out in the community and have just been getting back to that in the last 10 months.”
The shelter is looking for more donations of canned and dry goods as the demand for services increases across the city.
A post on the Pitino Shelter’s social media account listed several items the organization is needing.
“We are in dire need of canned foods, cereals, powdered milk, pastas, sugar and rice,” the post said. “These shelves help feed our clients and the community around us.”
Pedigo said the soup kitchen at the shelter has been hard to fund.
“We have started on trying to generate the budget,” he said. “We have a fundraiser coming up where some of the money raised will go to the soup kitchen.”
More from this section
The soup kitchen had been funded by a private entity in the past, Pedigo said, but that is now not the case.
“This is something we’re having to take on now,” he said. “The private entity shifted their focus to feeding children, so we’re trying to adjust and see if we have to operate it and create a line item (in the budget).”
Pedigo said he is speculating $10,000 to $20,000 a year to be allocated to the soup kitchen from the shelter’s budget.
“We received a round of state funding last year that was depleted by October and wasn’t replenished,” he said. “We did not procure on the last round of state funding, and that has been a difference.”
Tri-State Food Bank is another partner that works with the Pitino Shelter, but Pedigo said even that assistance has decreased.
“We could have it stocked this week and it be depleted next week,” he said. “We serve 100 to 150 people a day at lunch, not counting residential meals. Tri-State Food Bank donations have gone down, too.”
Pedigo said the shelter is trying to find the right balance as the demand for food across the state and the nation has risen.
“It’s not as plentiful as it has been,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.