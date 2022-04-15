The Daniel Pitino Shelter, OASIS and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid will distribute 5,000 COVID test kits to the homeless population in Owensboro.
Homelessness Research Institute cites medical history, along with the reduced ability to socially distance and properly sanitize, as contributing factors to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission and mortality among individuals experiencing homelessness.
In addition to COVID-19 testing supplies, Anthem has vaccinated nearly 50,000 Kentuckians, donated 20,000 personal hand sanitizers and invested almost $600,000 since the beginning of the pandemic to fight the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.