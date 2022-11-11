Daniel Pitino Shelter will be collecting food donations Friday, Nov. 11, at Kroger, 1670 Starlite Drive.; Monday, Nov. 14 at Kroger, Wesleyan Park Plaza (2630 Frederica St.); and Friday, Nov. 18 at IGA, 201 Carter Road.
Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all dates.
