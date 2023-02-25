The Daniel Pitino Shelter will host "Stand Up For Families,” an evening of stand-up comedy, at 6 p.m. April 12 inside the Moore Center gymnasium at Brescia University.
Christian comedian Shawn Reynolds will headline the event while local comedian Layson Brooks Jr. will take the stage as the opening act.
