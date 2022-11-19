According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met Saturday night.
Temperatures could drop to 15 degrees, and lower air temperature and/or wind chill may be present.
A White Flag event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that will be open to all men, women and children.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., unless beds are available at another shelter. Daytime sheltering may also be available at the center.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter is at 501 Walnut St. Contact the shelter at 270-688-9000 if transportation is necessary.
White Flag is coordinated by Daviess County Emergency Management and the Homeless Coalition of the Ohio Valley, with the support of Daviess County Fiscal Court, the City of Owensboro and participating shelters within Daviess County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.