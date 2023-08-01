OWENWS-08-01-23 THRIFT STORE

Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict’s and the Daniel Pitino Shelter, from left, Connie Hardison, deputy/development director at St. Benedict’s, and Thomas Galloway, director of operations at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, sort through clothing racks Monday at 5th & Walnut thrift store. The store, which opens Aug. 14, is located at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

5th and Walnut — a thrift store and joint effort between the Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s Homeless shelters — will have its grand opening at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at 501 Walnut St.

Coined as a “thrift store with a purpose,” Harry Pedigo, executive director for both shelters, said the idea has been in the works “for the last several years” and decided to move forward with the project after taking over the Pitino Shelter in mid-2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.