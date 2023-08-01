5th and Walnut — a thrift store and joint effort between the Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s Homeless shelters — will have its grand opening at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at 501 Walnut St.
Coined as a “thrift store with a purpose,” Harry Pedigo, executive director for both shelters, said the idea has been in the works “for the last several years” and decided to move forward with the project after taking over the Pitino Shelter in mid-2022.
The store, which will be located in a space that was previously utilized as a resource room at Pitino, has seen movement in the last six months.
Pedigo said the store will benefit those experiencing homelessness at both shelters by providing life skills and on-the-job training.
“It just kind of made sense that (Pitino and St. Ben’s) to come together and do this together for funding purposes and job skills, where we can teach some of our folks some different skills through (the) store,” he said.
Pedigo said part of the process of getting the store up-and-running included working with Evansville Rescue Mission, who he called a “really big key player” in helping with the template of the facility.
“They have a great model of how they operate their thrift store and it’s very successful,” he said. “I worked very hard with Eddie Rapp (director of operations) over there just picking his brain.
“We went and toured their facility … and (they helped us) with everything we needed as far as how we wanted to operate it, how we want it to look like (and) how it was going to align with our mission.”
Pedigo said teamwork has helped get the store ready for opening day.
“As of now, (the clients have) worked hard (at both shelters),” he said. “The clients at Pitino have worked hard to get it organized and ready to go, and the clients at St. Ben’s have worked hard going out and picking up … the items needed to go into the store.
“When I say it’s a collaborative effort, it is all the way around even (with) the staff.”
“It’s been an answer to fervent prayers for God to provide the resources for us to take care of the homeless population that we serve,” said Thomas Galloway, director of operations for the Pitino Shelter. “I’m just really grateful to be a part of it and to make a difference in these people’s lives that we serve.”
“I’m really excited about this thrift store,” said Connie Hardison, deputy/development director for St. Benedict’s. “... We all see the need for people to have very low prices, especially before school starts.”
All proceeds from the store will go to clients and programming at both shelters and will help with annual costs of the organizations.
“Overall, it takes about $750,000 to operate St. Ben’s and about $1 million to operate the Pitino Shelter; and together, we’re providing services to over 1,000 clients a year … and the operations are the hardest thing to fund,” Pedigo said. “... This is specifically a social enterprise to help fund both the operations, to make sure our doors stay open (in order) to continue serving the thousand people that we serve ….
“These are not just people that are from Owensboro and Daviess County; some of these people are coming from counties surrounding us, so it’s going to make sure that we’re providing the current services but we’re able to maximize those services.”
Some goals with the store include hiring clients to become employees while Pedigo hopes to create an off-site location by next year.
Pedigo said the donations the store receives will go a long way.
“What I would hope (the community) will take away from this is (that) … the item … is going to clothe somebody that’s homeless … and that it’s not going to get thrown away,” he said. “It’s going to be repurposed and serve the community at a discounted rate (as) it’s affordable for everybody.”
Current hours of operation are scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
If interested in donating, Pedigo said items can be dropped off at the Pitino Shelter “any day up until 8 p.m.” Donations can also be dropped off on the front patio.
