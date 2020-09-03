Travis Owsley holds dear many memories of his mom, but one, in particular, stands out.
The late Beverly Slaughter asked strangers and friends she saw walking down her street if they were hungry and invited them in for a bite to eat.
“I loved her spirit,” Owsley said. “She had a contagious smile and great spirit.”
Slaughter died in early 2018 from complications of diabetes.
In her honor, Owsley has started Beverly’s Hearty Slice.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11, he plans to feed everyone who comes to Kendall-Perkins Park a slice of pizza and give them a bottle of water. The event will end at 7 p.m.
He hopes to feed up to 200 people every other Friday — for the rest of his life. At least, that’s how long he hopes Beverly’s Hearty Slice continues its mission of feeding hearts, minds and souls.
“My dream was to always impact others and give back to our community,” he said. “I understand that COVID has caused a lot of stress during these tough times. I wanted to find a way to impact, give back and put a smile on someone’s face.”
One of his main goals with Beverly’s Hearty Slice is to get teens off the street and to share with them a sense of positivity, Owsley said.
“This will, hopefully, inspire people to tag along or start something themselves to help out in our community,” he said.
Owsley grew up near Kendall-Perkins Park. He attended Owensboro Catholic High School, where he played basketball.
Then, he received a full-ride scholarship to Georgia Southern University.
Owsley returned to Owensboro for his final two years of college, graduating from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a degree in physical education.
For the past year, he has worked as a supervisor at St. Joseph Peace Mission.
Prior to that, he worked at Puzzle Pieces and with special education students at Daviess County Public Schools. At DCPS, he worked two years in the Positive Approach Student Success unit.
Anyone who would like to donate to Beverly’s Hearty Slice can send Owsley a private Facebook message or contribute through his online Venmo account.
In the meantime, Owsley has found many ways to give back to his community. For example, he’s a member of Chamber Young Professionals and serves on the Alma Randolph Foundation board.
Service to community seems to be part of his DNA.
“I want to find a way to bring us together, to unify us,” Owsley said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
