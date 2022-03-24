The eighth-grade students at McLean County Middle School are starting to get some in-depth looks at potential career fields as part of the “Pizza with Professionals” program.
The program, which started last Wednesday, allows students and professionals from the community to meet between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People from various professions speak about their jobs, while also diving into their own educational experiences/classes, typical day in their field, what their work schedule looks like, unique experiences and how they apply the skills learned in school to their current profession.
Shelley Roberts, county program specialist for Green River Outreach Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, said the school originally held an event that focused on career readiness called “Operation Preparation” for several years to meet state mandates.
However, the program was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic which allowed Roberts to brainstorm another plan of how to reformat the program’s effectiveness.
Roberts joined forces with Gretchen Stokes, MCMS instructional coach, to come up with an idea that was able to focus on career exploration, which is one of the components of the youth service center, while also being mindful of time.
“We were trying to think of something that we could get it in, not pull anyone from class time,” Roberts said.
“With the economy the way it is, (we wanted) to pull as many community members or as many different employers as we could … without pulling them away from work for longer periods of time,” Stokes said. “(‘Operation Preparation’) was basically a full day so they could come in and do personal sit-down interviews with each kid one-on-one and talk to them.”
Stokes related this program to how many professionals have working lunches and worked with Melody Chelstrom, food service director, to help bring the program to life.
Stokes said that students were placed in their respective rooms based on their individual learning plans (ILPs) and were given a career survey based on their fields of interest, which also helped them seek out professionals that fit the bill of what the students wanted.
Career fields that have been in or plan to be in attendance range from 17 professionals that work in public service, human services, health services, military, agriculture, education, manufacturing, arts and video, government and much more.
“...What better time to give the kids the opportunity to do a learning lunch and let the professionals come in …,” Stokes said.
Stokes said that the students will be able to explore and hear from professionals from at least three career fields in order to give them a “wide range of looking at the different career opportunities that they have.”
“We explain to the students that just because you might not be listening to someone this week or a profession that you would like, we want to expose you to as many as we can,” Roberts said. “We’re hoping a lightbulb moment will go off and … they’ll think, ‘Oh, I might like to do that.’ ”
Roberts said that they encourage the professionals to be real with the students.
“We told our presenters (to) give them the good, bad and the ugly,” Roberts said. “Don’t stand up there and try to make it all sound good because no job is always good. …. They were real truthful with them ….”
Roberts and Stokes also wanted to have the students discover careers that do not require a college degree and having professionals that may have not started out in the career that they are currently in.
The end goal is for the students to find something they will enjoy pursuing and making a living.
“...Not everybody is ready for college or will ever be ready for college,” Roberts said. “You need to pick something that you like because you are going to be doing it for a long time. …You need to do what drives you.”
“It’s … college or career, not (just) college and career,” Stokes said.
Roberts and Stokes were happy with how the first day panned out and noted that both the students and professionals enjoyed their time together. Both also note that the program has been a building effort, from the seventh grade gifted and talented students to the lunch room staff.
“(It was) very successful,” Stokes said.
One of the guest speakers last Wednesday was Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police, who praised the template of the program regarding the timeliness and the audience attentiveness.
“The biggest takeaway that I can say is the structure of it,” King said. “It’s really time friendly to those who are volunteering their time to come speak. …In most other schools, you have these career type fairs where you set up in the gym (and) you’re there almost the entire day and you’re speaking to a lot of people who may not be interested in that particular field. What I really like about this is that not only is it friendly to those volunteering to come, but you are speaking to the core group of people who are genuinely interested in this field.
“If anything, this is the first school that I know that has done it this way and honestly, it’s the best way that I have seen so far. I certainly hope all other schools who do their career fairs will consider something like this ….”
King also enjoys being able to spend time with students in this type of setting where he can be seen as the person and not just the uniform that he wears.
“In that smaller setting, not only are you talking to people who genuinely want to come into law enforcement, but also they’re getting to know me too and seeing the human side of who I am …,” King said. “To me, it is a true win-win for everyone and what I truly like is that it debunks a lot of those stigmas that law enforcement may have ….”
Roberts and Stokes give out a survey for the professionals upon finishing their presentations while they also plan to get feedback from the students when the program concludes to know what went well and what to improve upon for next year.
Roberts and Stokes believe that programs like this are vital to help the eighth graders be prepared for both high school and beyond.
“Reading is important, math is important — it’s all important and it’s all going to play a part,” Roberts said. “Look towards the future, have a plan, and do something you love or enjoy. …We want every student here to be a functional member of society. It’s very important. We gotta keep McLean County going.”
“...It shows them being here at this point and moving onto high school, it is important (and) what they’re learning is important and it’s not that they’re not here for a reason,” Stokes said. “...I think it’s important for them, at this point, to start thinking about the career field that they want to go into.”
The event will continue to take place until next Wednesday, March 30.
