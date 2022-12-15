Director of Community, Workforce and Economic Development at Owensboro Community and Technical College, Sheri Plain, recapped new programs the college implemented this year during Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Owensboro meeting at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
REENTRY SUCCESS PROGRAM
OCTC launched the Reentry Success Program in July and partnered with the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, Daviess County Detention Center and Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.
Plain said the purpose of the program is to prepare incarcerated individuals for meaningful employment upon release.
“It truly has been a community project to get it going,” she said. “It offers those inmates relative skills trainings before they ever leave. This program is designed to give them that training before they ever leave.”
To date, there have been 15 participants with three cohorts. Cohort I began in July, Cohort II began in September and Cohort III began in November.
All 15 participants have received Enhanced Operator I Certificates. Topics included in the program are Lean Operations, Safety, Problem Solving, Hand and Power Tools and Workplace Principles.
Graduates of the program have interviewed at local business including Sun Windows, UniFirst, OMICO Plastics and Toyotetsu Mid America (TTMA).
CERTIFIED MEDICAL TECHNICIANS
In partnership with Owensboro Health and funded by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), this program provides an additional career path for OH employees.
“The idea is for Owensboro Health employees to have an additional patient care career path option,” Plain said. “This came from lots of conversations with hospital employees and leaders who really wanted to do something like this.”
Students in the program work in a Work and Learn Model where OH hires students, getting paid for their work while also earning school credit.
Plain said this is a valuable program for students who are unsure if they would like to enter the medical field.
OCTC and OH have a goal to train 45 new CMTs by June 30, 2023 with three cohorts of 15 students.
STATE REGISTERED NURSE AIDE
OCTC partnered with long-term care facilities in October to create a SNRA program funded by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
“The idea is that our long-term care facilities and nursing homes are really suffering with a shortage of certified nursing assistants,” Plain said.
The purpose of the program is to offer solutions to support skill shortages in long-term care facilities across Kentucky.
The goal for the program is to have 525 students statewide, with OCTC’s goal being between 30 and 40 students becoming SNRAs. Plain said around 50 students showed initial interest.
“The state recognized that Owensboro is on the ball so they gave us some extra slots so we could serve more than the 30 we had originally hoped for,” she said.
The tuition, fees and testing costs are covered with a $1,000 incentive at four progress points.
I-TEC
The Industrial Technology Enhanced Credentials program partners with Commonwealth Aluminum and the career center with a purpose of providing a competency-based, flexible training option for incumbent and dislocated workers.
“It’s a solution for those already working in manufacturing who, because of their schedules, because of their life, they can’t attend our college’s academic course offerings, or dislocated workers who find themselves without a job and need to market themselves to get back into the workplace,” Plain said.
The program launched in August with six OCTC Manufacturing Certificates available and 28 participants to date.
“These are college courses but they’re redesigned for those who have some level of manufacturing knowledge,” Plain said.
Similarly, OCTC is working with CPE for a Workforce Trust Project that launched in July that was created to develop competency-based welding and industrial maintenance courses.
TTMA REFUGEE PROGRAM
OCTC partnered with TTMA, the International Center and the college’s SkillTrain Adult Education Center for the TTMA Refugee Program.
The program was designed to provide refugees integrated ESL instruction with skilled trades instruction.
So far, more than 200 ESL TTMA employees have been tested during both day and evening shifts.
NSF VIRTUAL REALITY PROGRAM
OCTC is partnering with statewide and national organizations, including zSpace, to develop virtual reality application for manufacturing capstone course to train more than 300 college students.
“(zSpace) is considered the leader in virtual reality development,” Plain said. “The team at OCTC is so excited to work with this company.”
TTMA, Toyota and Boeing are providing input and feedback to the OCTC group that is working within this project.
CDL EMPLOYER MAKE A MATCH
The college launched a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program that prepares individuals with little to no commercial driving experience for an entry-level position in the trucking industry.
Participants can complete the course in four weeks with monthly cohorts of CDL students.
