Planned events, tournaments canceled at city and county parks

While Owensboro and Daviess County Parks are open for visitors, the majority of planned activities that would normally take place are canceled, at least through late June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can still walk or hike in the parks as long as they maintain physical distancing. But the Edge Ice Arena and the city recreational centers will remain closed, and sports tournaments that had previously been scheduled in May and the first few weeks of June won’t take place. The city pools won’t open on Memorial Day weekend like they normally would.
Anyone who had planned to rent a park shelter or host an event between now and June 21 has likely already been notified that such gatherings aren’t possible.
Officials are hoping they’ll be able to hold events after June 21, but for now, all they can do is wait and see what conditions are like then.
“We typically would be open from mid to late March” for sports tournaments, city Parks Director Amanda Rogers said. But Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan for a phased reopening of the state “puts us in a position that we are not able to open on that timeline.”
On April 29 when Beshear announced his reopening plan, he said community pools will not open and youth sports leagues will not occur until one of the later phases. The most Beshear could say was he hoped there could be some youth sports in late June or July.
Gatherings of 10 or fewer people will be allowed beginning on May 25, according to Beshear’s plan.
Rogers said the community would have to get to Phase 3 of Beshear’s plan before swimming pools could open and tournaments could occur.
“I would be surprised if we are at that point by June 21, but we feel there’s a potential for things to change,” Rogers said. “We have our fingers crossed that things will improve so we will have a more normal summer.
“We are 100% not certain when we will be able to open those things,” Rogers said. “... Any facility, once we open, is going to have a significant number of people. We are going to look at phase 3, where some of the social distancing (requirements) are reduced.”
In addition to tournaments, summer day camps, pools and recreation centers, all rentals of park facilities are canceled. Officials are holding out hope fall sports leagues can go forward, Rogers said.
County Parks Director Ross Leigh said rentals for the parks have been canceled as well as leagues that would currently be playing.
The county is also not having any of the large events that normally would take place in May and through June 21. The biggest summer county parks event, the ROMP Fest put on by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, has been postponed with no definite reschedule date given.
The pandemic has upset a lot of park plans.
“The Daviess County Soccer Association at Horse Fork Creek had nearly 1,000 kids registered … and now they’ve canceled their entire spring season,” Leigh said. Events like “Take a Kid Camping” and “Take a Kid Fishing” have also been sidelined.
Events planned for later in the summer, such as the Labor Day fireworks display, are on a wait-and-see basis.
“There are a number of things we are trying to stay well ahead of, so when the decision can be made, we can have a conversation with our elected officials and move accordingly,” Leigh said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
