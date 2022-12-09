The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved applications from Volunteers of America Mid-States on Thursday to rezone and grant a conditional use permit for a planned rehab center on Frederica Street.
Volunteers of America Mid-States, a regional charitable organization founded in 1896, unveiled plans in August for its “Freedom House” — a treatment center for pregnant women and parenting mothers to overcome substance-abuse problems. At the time, the organization’s CEO, Jennifer Hancock, said the facility would likely be in the old tobacco building at 1010 Allen St.
Natalie Pasquenza, the vice president of external relations at Volunteers of America Mid-States, said the organization couldn’t come to terms with the property owner on Allen Street. Instead, the group plans to build its Freedom House at what was previously a muffler shop at the intersection of West 12th Street and Frederica Street.
Pasquenza, who was representing Volunteers of America Mid-States at Thursday’s meeting, provided an update on the project to the Planning Commission. She said nearly $9 million has been raised for the Owensboro Freedom House — $8 million from the state, along with grants from various businesses and nonprofit organizations — and that the Volunteers of America Mid-States will be investing at least $5 million in upgrades to the building.
She also touted the fact that the 300th healthy baby from the Freedom House program was born in September.
Freedom House offers a three-year plan for women to beat their addictions and get their lives on track — all while being able to stay with their children.
One resident who lives near the proposed Freedom House, Ron Williams, spoke against the plans. He said a rehab center will decrease property values.
Williams challenged any Planning Commission member to raise their hand if they’d be happy living next to a drug-treatment facility. Commissioners Greg Raque and Skylar Stewart both raised their hands, saying they’d be fine with such an arrangement.
Owensboro resident Molly McCarroll, who was hired in September to be director of community relations for Volunteers of America Mid-States, also lives near the planned Freedom House. She said the nearby CVS provides lighting and security cameras that make her property safer, and she thinks the Freedom House would do the same.
“Taking that building on the street corner from being a big ugly empty space and turning it into something beautiful and well-lit area, seems to be like it would beautify the neighborhood and make it safer,” she said.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve rezoning of the property from light industrial to general business. The commission also voted unanimously to grant the conditional use permit, under the conditions that the Freedom House have a maximum of 54 patients and it close the Frederica Street access point and have the entrance on 12th Street.
