The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved applications from Volunteers of America Mid-States on Thursday to rezone and grant a conditional use permit for a planned rehab center on Frederica Street.

Volunteers of America Mid-States, a regional charitable organization founded in 1896, unveiled plans in August for its “Freedom House” — a treatment center for pregnant women and parenting mothers to overcome substance-abuse problems. At the time, the organization’s CEO, Jennifer Hancock, said the facility would likely be in the old tobacco building at 1010 Allen St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.