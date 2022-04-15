The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission gave unanimous approval Thursday night for rezoning property at Fourth and Frederica streets for Matt Hayden’s Rivercity Trio to begin work on LUX, a multimillion-dollar apartment-retail complex.
And it approved rezoning for Maria and Daniel Keaveney’s planned tiki bar at 407 E. Third St.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer and spokesman for Hayden’s companies, said the four-to-five story complex will have between 100 and 150 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a parking garage and a pool.
The price tag, he said, will be between $40 million and $60 million.
That means more than $100 million in construction will be underway downtown this year.
“It will be a really nice addition to downtown,” Ray said. “It’s conveniently located.”
The property was where Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was located until last month when the dealership moved to 3900 Frederica St.
Ray said demolition of existing buildings on the property should begin within 30 days.
And Rivercity Trio hopes to have the three-acre project coming out of the ground before the end of the year.
Ray said rent hasn’t been determined, but will be market-based.
“Cost of building materials continues to increase,” he said. “But we hope to be competitive.”
Ray said LUX and the Brio Apartment Homes being built across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center “may attract new talent to Owensboro, people who want downtown living in a safe city.”
“It’s an exciting project,” he said.
LUX will be the second half of the Brio Apartment Homes project.
Ray said there wasn’t enough room in that block for the full project.
Hayden’s companies are also building a 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the convention center.
The apartments, hotel and a 245-car parking garage planned for that block combine for a $50-million project.
Big Rivers Electric Corp. is building a $10 million headquarters a block west of that project.
Tiki barThe Keaveneys wanted to rezone the property on the northeast corner of Crittenden and Third streets, one block east of J.R. Miller Boulevard, for their tiki bar.
The property had been zoned light industrial.
Neighboring property owners complained that the bar won’t have onsite parking and will create traffic problems in a quasi-residential neighborhood.
But downtown businesses are not required to have onsite parking.
Businesses in other parts of the city and county are required to.
Carol Alvey, who lives next door to the property, complained that the bar would be next to her bedroom and open until 2 a.m.
The noise would make sleep difficult, she said.
The planning commission said that the city has noise ordinances to control that.
Daniel Keaveney said the couple’s plans call for a “laid-back vibe” at Tiki Lab.
Brian Howard, executive director of the planning commission, said those opposed to the zoning change can appeal to the Owensboro City Commission.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control office in Frankfort will have the final say of whether a bar can go in that location, he said.
The vote was 6-1 in favor of the zoning change.
Fred Reeves was the only commission member to vote against it.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
