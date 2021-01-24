School districts always plan construction and maintenance projects, especially those that are high-dollar, at least four years ahead.
The state requires all districts in Kentucky to develop district facilities plans, which are essentially categorized manuals for evaluating their facility needs. The plans determine how districts can access restricted funds to renovate, update or construct new buildings, and they undergo rigorous calculations to determine, by law, what the next small- and big-ticket construction projects to school district facilities will be within a four-year period.
District facilities plans require a convening of local planning committees, which are made up of 10 to 20 members and include parents, teachers, building administrators, facilities directors, central office staff, local board members, local building and code enforcement or planning officials, and the district superintendent.
This committee meets several times to form the list, which will be the rubric the district will follow for all maintenance and construction needs for the next four years, from updating flooring and putting new roofs on facilities, to building brand new schools.
The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved its preliminary draft of the district facilities plan that will now be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval. If all goes well at the state level, it will be sent back to the district and a public hearing will take place. The board then has to approve it again.
In the meantime, however, board members were able to get a glimpse at what the construction and maintenance outlook for the district will look like in the near future, which is minimal, all things considered.
Jeanie Cannon, RBS Design Group associate who assisted the district in developing the facilities plan, said the district took care of a lot of what the state considers to be “unmet need” over the last four years. It moved forward with the building of the new Daviess County Middle School, and the renovation and addition to Apollo High School — both items that were on the previous facilities plan.
In fact, Cannon said, the district went from $64 million worth of unmet need in the last DFP to the current proposed plan that is about $39 million.
Every school is listed in the plan because, Cannon said, the planning committee tries to think of every possible item each school may or may not need within the next four years.
Items range from plumbing fixtures — a $360,000 item at Burns Middle School — to $18,000 worth of wall and flashing repairs at Tamarack Elementary School.
The most expensive single-ticket item is the entire replacement of College View Middle School’s roof that is listed at $1,744,068, which DCPS Director of Maintenance and Operations David Shutt said is one of the biggest needs at this time.
Items that you don’t see can often be the most expensive to replace or maintain, Shutt said, citing HVACs as another necessary big expense.
He said the district has been aggressive in its upkeep of HVACs, roofs and flooring, which is why it isn’t having to replace several at any given time. He tries to plan for a phased approach, which helps the budget.
“We are lucky to have some good people who work here and take care of this stuff,” Shutt said, adding that the district’s maintenance staff is very skilled. “They are very, very conscientious, and they stay on top of things and all our systems to keep them working well, and to help us get more life out of them.”
School districts are limited in what they can spend dollars on, and from which pots of money they can draw to do certain projects. For example, anything having to do with athletics are what the state calls discretionary funds. They must be paid for out of the district’s general fund.
There are also capital construction priorities in the DFP, which include management support areas. Number one in that category in the district’s plan is to construct or purchase a new district administration building, which has an estimated cost of $5,850,000.
This item was also listed on the last facilities plan, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said, and while the district has no intentions at this time to build or buy a property for a new central office, they want to have the means to do so if the opportunity arises within the next four years.
Not including a construction project on the DFP does not mean the district would not be able to complete it, but it does make it more complicated, Robbins said.
He referenced several years ago when the district planned to build a new Heritage Park High School, intentions which were listed in the DFP. The district, instead, found an existing property in which to house the alternative high school, and therefore did not have to build new. It was cheaper and more efficient, but the state did require a reconvening of the local planning committee to amend the facilities plan to say the district would be moving to an existing property instead of building anew.
The current DFP indicates the district could purchase an existing building for a new central office, or build a new building because, Robbins said, “we are positioning ourselves so that if and when an opportunity comes along, we have the ability to maneuver” such a deal.
Robbins said what has generally been the case for DCPS is that the buildings that house students always come first. That’s why the district has been moving through big construction projects over the last several years.
“What we have been able to accomplish are some significant items that are great needs in the district....but we have ourselves in a pretty good position to consider this if and when an opportunity presents itself,” he said of a new central office, which would be called the Daviess County Public Schools Support Center.
He said the district has a lot on its plate right now, however, and that “there are no current plans around that. We are not even at the discussion level around that right now.”
The next step for the DFP is for a public hearing to take place, if and when KDE approves the plan.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said she hopes that will take place sometime in February, and for the final plan to be approved by the Kentucky School Boards Association in April.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
