Thursday night, the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved rezoning a 39.9-acre lot on Kentucky 2830.
The action itself was nothing new — the commission examines and rezones properties on a regular basis. But the land at 6601 Kentucky 2830, near Hawesway Truck Plaza, has been the subject of intense speculation this week.
The site is rumored to be the future home of Churchill Downs’ planned “historic horse racing facility,” which had previously been planned for Towne Square Mall. That plan fell apart when Owensboro City commissioners tabled a plan to amend the city’s smoking ordinance to allow smoking in part of the facility. Although city commissioners had scheduled a meeting to reconsider the smoking change, Churchill Downs officials announced they were no longer interested in the mall.
When the property at 6601 appeared on the OMPC agenda for rezoning from Light Industrial/General Business to just B-4 General Business, the speculation was the Churchill Downs facility was going to that site.
But the matter hasn’t risen above the level of speculation.
The property is owned by Kuegel and Kamuf Land Co. LLC. Charles J. Kamuf represented the zoning application before the board, and Rod Kuegel, a prominent Daviess County farmer and partner in Kuegel and Kamuf Land Co., were present at the meeting.
The rezoning was approved quickly, upon the staff’s recommendation. The zoning application filed by Kamuf only says the property is being rezoned for commercial use.
The planning board approved the rezoning after finding the change is in compliance with the county’s comprehensive zoning plan. The board members and the audience did not ask any questions of Kamuf during the meeting.
Afterward, Kuegel said, “We are trying to continue to market the property.” The landowners “have talked to two or three people” about the site.
When asked if one of the prospects was Churchill Downs, Kuegel said, “I couldn’t tell you.” Later, Kuegel said he was unable to discuss any prospects that may be considering the property.
“There is more than one person I’m talking to,” he said.
More from this section
When asked if people had a right to know what was happening with the property, Kuegel said, “I think they do, if there was something going on, if there was something consummated, but I’m telling you there isn’t.”
After the meeting, Brian Howard, executive director of the planning commission, said the rezoning would be appropriate for a variety of commercial development, including strip malls, restaurants and office space. A historic horse racing facility would fit into the general business category, Howard said.
Planning officials inquired as to what was planned for the site, Howard said, but here’s nothing that requires the land owners to say how they intend to use the rezoned land at this stage, although a site development plan will have to be filed later.
“We literally know nothing,” Howard said. “We asked, but they just said it was going to be commercial use. We can’t force them to provide any information.”
County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said earlier this week he had no information about Churchill Downs’ plans. Castlen could not be reached Thursday evening.
Mayor Tom Watson said all he has heard are rumors.
“I had heard they were looking at property going toward the Yager (building) on U.S 60,” Watson said.
Yager Materials has a facility at 5001 Kentucky 2830.
“All I know is they were going to get as close to a four-lane highway as they could get,” Watson said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said he has not talked to anyone from Churchill Downs about their plans.
“To my knowledge, no one has,” Pagan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.