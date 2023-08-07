A variety of neighborhoods throughout Owensboro and Daviess County saw a number of new faces Sunday for the conclusion of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 65th annual Parade of Homes.
A total of 10 homes were featured in the 2023 edition of the two-weekend event, which kicked off Saturday, July 29.
It spanned across the county to locations such as Saddle Pointe subdivision off Thruston Dermont Road, The Reserve at Deer Valley in Utica and the Park Haven community near Thruston.
Owensboro resident Jay Keener has been coming to Parade of Homes for the past four years.
“(We) mostly (come out here) to get ideas of what we plan to build and just see what’s going on in the area (with the) different types of houses and styles, and (the Parade) always has a vast array of prices,” he said.
Keener, who was looking at 6427 Ridge Brook Cove in the Woodland Ridge development with his wife, Jennifer, and their two 10-year-old twin sons, Griffin and Jaxon, said exploring the different homes gives him and the family a chance to see recent changes made in the industry.
“... They didn’t have the doors that they have now, (like the) closet doors — of how they close and open,” he said.
Keener said there was more intention and purpose behind the visits to the different homes this year.
“We’re fixing to build a home, so (this event) has helped us (choose) a color of cabinets, some stair lighting for stairs that we wouldn’t have thought of as they were building it,” he said. “We take pictures and take notes.
“In the years before, we looked (for), ‘if we built, what would we do?’ and now it’s like, ‘OK, we’re fixing to build. So, what are we gonna do?’ ”
Rick Bivins, owner of JMJ Custom Homes, was on-site for his company’s featured home at 6015 Aspen Blvd. in The Preserve neighborhood — one of the two communities that were part of the Parade for the first time this year.
Bivins’ company has been part of the Parade for 28 years, with sometimes two to three of its homes being featured. He said the quantity of visitors were “very good” at the 5-bedroom home.
“It’s got a little more modern touch to it,” he said. “The 10-foot sliding doors in the back are awesome. ... The stained wood beams in the master bedroom’s been a big hit. … The pantry (in the kitchen) is massive (and) it’s very nice.”
Bivins said a lot of visitors come to get ideas for designs.
“They’re seeing what they like, what they don’t like about it and seeing the different styles,” he said. “(It gives) them different options and something they didn’t think about before.”
Richard Stallings, executive officer for HBAO, said attendance was healthy throughout both weekends.
“I usually frequent each location multiple times each day to see how traffic flows, and talking with some of the builders, traffic has been strong and steady,” Stallings said Sunday. “People have plans for now and the future — and that’s the whole intent; (it’s) to get in-touch with (those) buying and those interested or even remodeling.
“Your home is a tremendous investment and every year we see the same kind of interest. ... That’s why it keeps going the way it has,” Stallings said.
Keener said the event has other positives beyond helping with brainstorming.
“You see all kinds of people you know, and it just gets you out in the different neighborhoods (and seeing) what the industry is doing as far as staying ahead of things,” he said.
