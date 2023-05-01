Those looking for ideas for upcoming weddings showed up Sunday for Visit Owensboro’s “The Wedding Sampler” — where potential brides and grooms were invited to visit a number of local venues before tying the knot.

One of the locations, the Owensboro Convention Center, gave visitors a glimpse of decor and seating arrangements, a variety of table set-ups for the reception and food samples from the organization’s catering menu.

