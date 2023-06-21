The annual ROMP Festival brings a small city’s worth of visitors to Yellow Creek Park each summer. Like any other entertainment attraction, ROMP organizers have to plan for every contingency, from minor injuries to a complete evacuation of the park.
The security plan for ROMP includes agencies providing emergency medical assistance, 24-7 law enforcement and a National Weather Service meteorologist on-site, providing regular weather updates just for the festival area.
“I think we are as prepared as we can be,” Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said Tuesday.
Officials have had 20 years to hone their security plans for the festival, but the plan is tweaked regularly, Ball said.
“Every year presents new challenges — and best practices we have seen at other events,” Ball said.
Law enforcement duties at the festival are provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Sheriff Brad Youngman said Tuesday there will be a command post at the park and deputies will be on-site for the duration of the festival.
“We have a schedule that started today and runs through the conclusion of ROMP,” Youngman said. While there will be deputies at the park at all times, the number of deputies will be boosted “at peak times.”
“There are people camping, so we do keep (deputies) out there at night.”
Additional private security will also be on hand to assist in non-law enforcement activities.
Deputes “are there for safety and to enforce the law,” Youngman said. “But, there are duties we don’t want to tie up law enforcement on.”
The deputies will be working overtime, so the festival will not interfere with the sheriff’s office’s regular patrol schedule, Youngman said.
“It does put stress on us,” he said, “We do have some built-in flexibility with being fully-staffed.”
Fencing has been installed around the perimeter by the bluegrass museum to keep people from attempting to sneak into the park, county parks Director Ross Leigh said. The fences are seven feet high and will be patrolled regularly.
Multiple agencies will be on site, from AMR and Owensboro Health to Search and Rescue. Ball said the plan covers everything from providing first aid and larger medical emergencies to searching for lost children.
The weather forecast for the week of the festival includes a slight chance of thunderstorms each day through Saturday. Ball said planners have contingencies for weather.
“I think lightning and isolated heavy showers will be our greatest threat,” he said. The NWS meteorologist at the park will focus solely “on any weather that is gong to affect the ROMP area.”
The idea is for the meteorologist to give planners advance notice of severe weather so people can take shelter in case of lightning, strong winds or heavy rain. In the event of potential tornadoes, officials have plans to evacuate the festival crowd to Yellow Creek Baptist Church and East View Elementary School.
“If we have to evacuate the park for whatever reason, we have a plan for that,” Ball said.
Officials will also be watching Yellow Creek, since some people camp in the park’s low areas.
“We have had to get them to move so they don’t get flooded,” Ball said. “We go out there and knock on tents.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
@JamesMayse
