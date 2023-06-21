The annual ROMP Festival brings a small city’s worth of visitors to Yellow Creek Park each summer. Like any other entertainment attraction, ROMP organizers have to plan for every contingency, from minor injuries to a complete evacuation of the park.

The security plan for ROMP includes agencies providing emergency medical assistance, 24-7 law enforcement and a National Weather Service meteorologist on-site, providing regular weather updates just for the festival area.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.