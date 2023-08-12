The Owensboro Fire Department is ready to move forward building a new Fire Station 3 on Cravens Avenue.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock presented the plans to city commissioners this week.
The plan to rebuild the station is part of Operation Firehouse, the plan to rebuild or renovate all OFD fire stations and construct a new fire training center.
The current Station 3 will be torn down, and an adjacent property has been purchased to expand the size of the station, said Hancock, who noted the current facility “very antiquated.”
The new station will be expanded to three vehicle bays with doors on the front and back of the bays so trucks will be able to drive into the bays rather than back in, Fire Chief James Howard said.
“If you drive through, you are much less likely to have a backing accident,” he said.
There will be more space in the new bays and having two doors also provides better ventilation, Howard said.
“By the time we get done, they (the stations) will all be this way,” he said.
The station will be a two-story facility with living quarters upstairs. The downstairs will include a decontamination area, a training area, common area and kitchen and a workout room. The living quarters will include individual sleeping rooms and separate shower rooms for male and female firefighters.
The fire station will also include a fire pole, which will give the station a traditional firehouse feel, Hancock said.
“This will be the first station where we’ve built a fire pole,” Howard said. “Some of the younger firefighters have not had that experience. It’s a trend across the U.S.”
The property has room for future expansion. Howard said the plan is to be ready to bid out the project in October.
“We’ve made some real progress,” Howard said. The design will “bring us up to date at Station 3.”
