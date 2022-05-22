Premier Medical Group held a health fair Saturday to offer free screenings and help encourage the community to make sure they have regular access to a primary care provider.

PMG, according to Practice Manager Sharon Johnson, has been present in Owensboro since 1950, though it has gone through name changes, expansion and a location change in the past three years.

PMG is a primary care practice with specialization in endocrinology, according to Johnson, which includes common hormone-related diseases, such as diabetes and thyroid disorders.

Johnson said the health fair was a way to not only thank the community for its support for the past 70 years, but also to encourage everyone to seek out a primary care physician in their area.

“We learned through the pandemic that many people don’t have a primary care provider, and when they got sick, they didn’t know where to go, who to call, and they would maybe go to an urgent care that didn’t know any history about them,” she said.

Though the practice specializes mainly in adult primary care, she said no one is ever too young to seek out a physician. Having a primary care physician, she said, helps patients stay up to date with wellness checks and treat health issues before they become more detrimental.

“It’s good to have somebody that’s accessible to you, and that’s what we want to be,” she said. “We want to be accessible and take care of you and keep you from getting into the danger zone and ensure you have a good quality of life.”

The fair included health screenings, diabetic blood checks and blood pressure, height, weight and BMI measurements, as well as Aesthetics, IV nutritional therapy information, bone density information for Osteoporosis Awareness Month and physicians on-site.

Scott Smith attended the fair after coming to Owensboro for the weekend to visit his girlfriend, who sees a provider at PMG. He said he had a heart attack and invasive surgery three years ago, and while he keeps up-to-date with regular wellness checks, he brought his daughter along this weekend to encourage her to get screened and keep in touch with her health and wellness.

“We got blood pressure (checked) for her,” he said. “I had a heart attack and surgery three years ago, so I know what my blood pressure should be, but I’m not sure about her, so this is kind of … to keep track of how she’s doing.”

His daughter, Autumn Smith, said she and her father got all the screenings done Saturday that they could.

“It’s good to know, just to have that information,” she said.

