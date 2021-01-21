Soldiers for Christ, a Christian motorcycle group, is having a poker run on Saturday to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.
Virginia Braswell, executive director of Habitat, said the group is donating half of the proceeds from its Polar Bear Benefit Ride to the organization.
The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity began in October 1988.
Since then, it has built more than 140 homes for low-income families.
Registration for the ride begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 2885 W. Parrish Ave.
The ride begins at 11.
The registration fee is $10 per bike and $5 for riders.
