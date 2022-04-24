Owensboro police are investigating the cause of death of a woman found near the RiverPark Center early Saturday, but they say foul play is not suspected.
Police said they got the call at 8:34 a.m.
Because of the location of the body, the Owensboro Fire Department had to assist in recovering it.
Police said they know the identity of the woman, but are withholding it pending notification of next of kin.
