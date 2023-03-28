A suspected collision involving one vehicle caused damage to My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s Emergency Homeless Shelter over the weekend.
Angel Welsh, executive director and founder of the shelter, said she was made aware of the situation Sunday morning.
“I was sitting in church and received messages from two neighbors (that) said: ‘You need to get to your building. There’s a hole in the side of it,’ ” she said.
Upon driving over to the shelter, 2820 W. Fourth St., to assess the damage, Welsh saw a hole on the west side of the building.
The damage occurred in the section of the building that houses the fire suppression system, which Welsh said was unharmed.
“We’re very thankful that that piece of equipment did not get damaged,” she said. “It was about six inches from getting hit.”
Welsh said no one was in the building when the incident occurred.
My Sister’s Keeper, an organization dedicated to providing women and their children a place of shelter and “seek to improve the lives of those experiencing homelessness” began in 2021. Welsh secured the building in November 2021 to serve as an overnight homeless shelter for women and children.
Welsh said the collision will not affect the grand opening of the shelter, which is currently under construction and slated to open late spring to early summer.
“We’re going to stick to that until we know otherwise,” she said Monday. “We don’t know what the repairs look like. Insurance hasn’t been over there yet to assess it, but we are working diligently to get with all the people we need that will help with whatever is needed to be done.
“We’re gonna stay on track with the rest of the building ….”
Dylan Evans, OPD public information officer, told the Messenger-Inquirer Monday that the case is considered a collision and the investigation is currently ongoing.
