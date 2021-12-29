The Owensboro Police Department is continuing to investigate a reported armed robbery at the Super USA convenience store that occurred at 10:35 p.m. Monday.
According to a police statement Tuesday, a white male wearing a mask and black-hooded sweatshirt entered the store at 1701 Scherm Road, produced a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.
The amount of money stolen during the robbery has not yet been determined.
Owensboro Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with additional information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
