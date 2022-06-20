Owensboro police are investigating yet another Saturday night shooting.
Police said they received a call at 7:45 p.m. Saturday about a firearm discharge at West Fifth and Poplar streets.
While they were responding to that, they said, a juvenile arrived at the Owensboro Fire Department, Station 1, at 512 West Ninth St., with a single gunshot wound.
The juvenile was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the juvenile was shot on West Fifth Street, where the original firearm discharge was reported.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with any information about the incident can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
