The Owensboro Police Department is investigating to determine if there is a connection between two armed robberies over convenience stores that have taken place this week.
Both robberies occurred in the early morning hours at Quality Quick Food Mart stores. The first robbery occurred at 5:18 a.m. Sunday at the Quality Quick on West Parrish Avenue, and the second occurred at 1:21 a.m. Friday at the Quality Quick on Carter Road.
Video from both stores show a white man wearing a camo hunting jacket and a face mask, wearing dark pants and dark shoes. The man wore a red Florida State hooded sweatshirt under the camo jacket in the Sunday robbery. The person in the Friday robbery wore dark hooded sweatshirt under the camo jacket.
In both robberies, person or persons brandished a handgun and demanded cash, then fled on foot. No one was injured in either incident.
From the video footage, “it’s a possibility” the robberies were committed by the same man, but investigators have not determined that yet, according to Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer.
Detectives have received a number of leads into the Sunday burglary at the West Parrish Avenue store, but had no new information to release as of Friday, Boggess said.
The police department is increasing patrols around 24-hour convenience stores and businesses, Boggess said.
“Particularly with COVID, a number (of businesses) that had previously been open 24 hours have cut back their hours,” Boggess said.
“Obviously, we are trying to increase our presence and trying to monitor those stores closer,” he said.
Investigators are awaiting results on tests for evidence taken at at the stores. Investigations can take time.
“I know they’ve gotten a number of potential leads, but I don’t know if they have been able to investigate each one,” Boggess said.
Detectives have to take time to check all possible leads, he said.
“That’s one of the frustrating things about investigations,” Boggess said.
Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
For places open over night or for late hours, “we are trying to keep a close eye on them, and are trying to identify people out (during overnight hours) ... to try to determine who could potentially be involved,” Boggess said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.