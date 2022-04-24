Owensboro police are investigating a Friday night shooting on Carpenter Drive.
Police said they got the call at 8:09 p.m. about a firearms discharge in the 2200 block of the street.
Officers located a man who said he was in an altercation with another man.
He said when he began walking away, the man fired a gun at him.
A residence was struck with one bullet, police said.
No one was injured, they said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
