Owensboro police are investigating a firearm discharge that happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday near West Ninth Street and Gardenside Drive.
Police said an unoccupied detached garage was struck twice by gunfire.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information can call the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.