The Owensboro Police Department has decided to not file charges at this time in a Wednesday afternoon incident that resulted in the evacuation of the U.S. Bank Home Mortgage office building on Tamarack Road.

Officers blocked off the office building Wednesday afternoon after receiving a suspicious person call at 1:49 p.m. Officers later entered the building with rifles and wearing ballistic vests before they declared the building safe.

